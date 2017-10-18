News agencies to appeal ruling over execution-drug suppliers

News organizations plan to appeal a ruling that concludes Arizona isn’t required to reveal the identity of the companies that supply the state with drugs for executions.

A notice of appeal was filed Monday by attorneys representing The Associated Press, Arizona Republic, Guardian News & Media, Arizona Daily Star, CBS 5 (KPHO-TV) and 12 News (KPNX-TV).

The Sept. 21 ruling that’s being appealed also rejected a bid to order the state to divulge the qualifications of its executioners.

The news organizations filed a lawsuit arguing the public has a right to information about executions.

The lawsuit was filed after the 2014 execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood.

He was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over nearly two hours in what his attorney called a botched execution.