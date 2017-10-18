Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / This sounds like an accounting nightmare (access required)

This sounds like an accounting nightmare (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 18, 2017 , 5:57 pm

The Dept of Education on Friday issued a press release announcing that an audit by the US Department of Education and state auditor general found that an unspecified number of schools received the wrong amounts of federal funding for low-income students, an unreported problem that goes back five years. To read more on this item plus ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Can she appeal that grade to the Education Committee? (access required)

The George Washington Academy, a charter school that S Allen co-founded and works for, received an F rating under the state’s new A-F letter grade ...