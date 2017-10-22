Quantcast
All they have to do is find three quarters of a billion (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 22, 2017 , 10:56 am

The Arizona Education Assn demanded a 20 percent raise for all K-12 teachers, and announced this morning that if Ducey and state lawmakers don’t make it happen, they’ll do it on their own with a citizen initiative. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

