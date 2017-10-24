Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report October 24, 2017 , 4:26 pm

Flake dropped a political bombshell that reverberated from Phoenix to Washington, DC today when he announced, through a story in the Republic, that he won’t seek re-election rather than try to win the GOP primary against increasingly grim odds. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow ...

