Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Keep an eye on McSally in the coming days (access required)

Keep an eye on McSally in the coming days (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 26, 2017 , 5:29 pm

The five Republican members of Arizona’s congressional delegation met this morning to discuss the US Senate race, and in the wake of the meeting, McSally appears likely to make a run for Flake’s seat, with Gosar also considering it, a source familiar with the discussion told our reporter. To read more on this item plus all ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sound and fury, but no much else (access required)

In a statement that came just hours before her big campaign event with Laura Ingraham and Steve Bannon, two former Kelli Ward campaign staffers released ...