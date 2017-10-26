Kill proposed marijuana measures and shut gateway to drug abuse

Three petition drives are underway in Arizona to legalize recreational marijuana. They should all fail. Marijuana is a gateway drug that leads to greater social and criminal problems.
I speak from a wide swath of experience.
I grew up playing golf, surfing, going to the University of Arizona to play football and study finance. My first job out of college was as a Wall Street stock options trader, where I earned enough to leave the business at the age of 29. Life was good.
Five years later, I was living in a bush in south Phoenix.
Marijuana, pain killers and cocaine wiped out my bank account. I turned to burglary to feed my habit and ended up behind bars six times. My life did not turn around until a judge sent me to a Salvation Army drug treatment program. I broke my addiction, earned a teaching accreditation and went to work for the Salvation Army. Today, I chair the board.
I’m also the community liaison for Sage Counseling, which provides outpatient drug treatment via the criminal justice system.
So I’ve seen what drugs do first-hand. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard, “I wish I’d never smoked that first joint,” I’d be as well off as I was in my Wall Street days. Marijuana is the first step to deeper and deeper addictions.
It’s particularly acute among those who are sensitive to the woes of the world. They mourn strongly everything from the loss of a close relative to distant events like the massacre in Las Vegas. Smoking weed makes it easier to cope, so every bump in the road becomes a reason to light up. And when marijuana isn’t enough, they move on to other drugs.
That was me. I had to rewire my brain to learn how to deal with problems in a positive way instead of medicating them away.
Knowing this, why would we want to make marijuana more available?
Marijuana also takes away motivation. If, as parents, we’re pressing our teen children to work hard in school, marijuana cancels us out. The teen brain is already strange enough without tossing in a powerful drug like marijuana.
It’s the same for someone trying to work their way out of homelessness, which requires a great deal of effort and motivation. If they’re using marijuana, a drug that says it’s OK to do nothing all day, they lose their motivation to land a place of their own. Pot tells them their life is great as they hold a scribbled sign on a street corner.
The Salvation Army operates a homeless shelter in Denver. It was averaging about 180 people a night. After Colorado legalized recreational marijuana, the nightly head count jumped to between 500 and 600.
At first we assumed these were out-of-state newcomers, lured by legal marijuana. We were wrong. A recent study found the newly homeless are mostly Colorado residents, and they are all ages. They lost their housing after becoming addicted to marijuana that is far more powerful than baby boomers and Generation X experienced. It has been cultivated to drive sales, and the only way to do that is to make it stronger and more addictive.
Marijuana has done enough damage. We don’t need to make it more available in Arizona.
However heartwarming my story may be, I wish I had never smoked that first joint. I wish I had never let it lead me to more powerful drugs. And I wish I had never fallen into sleeping under a bush.
I don’t want to see any other Arizonan follow in those footsteps.
— Jeff Taylor is chairman of the Phoenix Salvation Army Advisory Board and an appointee to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Substance Abuse Task Force.
The truth about Colorado
By Sal Pace
June 26, 2017
/snip/
You see, the day before my constituent’s opinion piece was published in Vermont, I stood in front of the Pueblo County Courthouse and handed out scholarship certificates to 210 recent high school graduates to attend a local college of their choice. These scholarships were funded from the excise tax placed on the cultivation of cannabis in our community. Kids were dressed in their finest clothes, parents flashed their cameras and everyone in attendance was glowing. Today in Pueblo County, every high school senior is guaranteed a scholarship to a local college, if they opt in, because of the legalization of adult-use cannabis. In Colorado, the state is generating $200 million in tax revenues annually from marijuana tax revenues. In fact, the General Assembly just increased marijuana taxes temporarily to fill a funding gap in the state budget.
/snip/
Pueblo County has historically been poorer than the rest of the state. We’ve faced rampant unemployment since the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company shut its steel factory doors in the 1980s. Before legalization of marijuana, our unemployment rate was mired above 12 percent. Today, we sit at 3.2 percent unemployment and we have more Puebloans employed than ever in our history. The construction market is booming because 50 percent of all construction projects are directly attributed to cannabis projects. We’ve seen well over $100 million in outside capital investment into our economy, and we are exporting $50 million annually of marijuana products to communities mostly around the Denver metro area of the state. Our local university has gotten into the mix. We created the Institute of Cannabis Research at CSU-Pueblo, which is the first multidisciplinary research program of its kind at an accredited university. There are literally three dozen doctorate degree holders studying cannabis science, medicine and social impacts.
https://vtdigger.ORG/2017/06/26/sal-pace-truth-colorado/
While m.j. was illegal, we had the great cocaine epidemic, that only lost emphasis due to the great opioid epidemic.. The “drug war” has done as much harm to this country as any other misguided policy. In the 70s I was involved in NORML. We compared m.j. laws to alcohol prohibition, claiming that one main result is putting money in the hands of criminals/gangsters. We were right. The original cocaine cartels got their money and infrastructure from smuggling m.j. The second problem with m.j. prohibition is that it does not come from either acceptance or rejection of medical/recreational m.j. It comes from declining education, decimated family structures, constant, uncensored media access to our children’s minds. These problems are not discussed because too many people rich people are getting richer under this system, and we would have to change too much to make a difference. Now, I’m not in favor of recreational m.j., but the legal approach serves the purpose of letting us think we are doing something about the problem, when we are not.
Jeff, so sorry you had that life experience and very proud of you for taking your life back. However, legalizing marijuana does not create more drug users. People who want to smoke marijuana will smoke it anyway, since it is so readily available. Making it legal (with controls similar to alcohol) simply means they will be buying it legally from American farmers instead of from Mexican drug lords. It also means it can be taxed heavily and still be sold below current market for Mexican marijuana. This will reduce the need for more taxes in other areas, provide funds for helping addicts recover, greatly reduce the illegal activity on our boarder with Mexico and provide many jobs in Arizona. You cannot legislate people into behaving.
While I don’t partake of marijuana myself, I strongly support decriminalizing recreational marijuana.
Marijuana is not a gateway drug to opioid drugs, only an opioid drug can be a gateway to harder opioid drugs like heroin and fentanyl. There is no corrorlation between the use of marijuana and opioid drugs, but there is plenty of evidence supporting that legal prescription opioid drugs being used as a gateway because when they are withdrawn by a doctor or if the effectiveness of the drug has decreased because of the body’s increased tolerance a higher or stronger drug will be used and a higher case has opened for an overdose. With marijuana, there has never been an overdose and the CBD component of the plant has healing properties that are not as addicting as opioid drugs.
Your story is inspiring, and you are the best witness to about the dangers of distibuting another disabling chemical that endangers public health and society.
You decided to retire at 29 and five years later you were living in a bush and that’s because of marijuana? That just doesn’t make any sense. Now your livelihood depends on keeping marijuana illegal. Now things are starting to make more sense. It sounds like you’re worried about ending up in a bush again. Who cares? Marijuana should be legal. It is less harmful than alcohol or tobacco. Freedom means giving adults the right to make choices for themselves and not locking people up for victimless crimes. Prescription pills and Tylenol are more dangerous than marijuana. Stop with the fearmongering and promotion of tyrrany.