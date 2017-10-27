Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It’s in the attorney general’s hands for now (access required)

It’s in the attorney general’s hands for now (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report October 27, 2017 , 4:23 pm

Attorneys from the AG’s office have been in contact with lawyers for Miranda and Blanc regarding complaints made about their signature-gathering efforts in the citizen referendum against school voucher expansion. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the October 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This sounds like an accounting nightmare (access required)

The Dept of Education on Friday issued a press release announcing that an audit by the US Department of Education and state auditor general found ...