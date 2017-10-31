Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / General / Bisbee to change disposable bag ordinance to duck budget hit

Bisbee to change disposable bag ordinance to duck budget hit

By: The Associated Press October 31, 2017 , 12:06 pm

plastic shopping bags 620Bisbee plans to avoid a possible big budget hit by making voluntary the city’s ordinance that now prohibits retailers from providing shoppers with disposable plastic bags.

The City Council’s decision late Monday responds to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s recent conclusion that Bisbee’s ban violates an Arizona law barring local governments from imposing regulatory mandates on disposable bags.

Bisbee faced losing state funds if it didn’t resolve the violation, and City Attorney Britt Hanson says the loss of $1.8 million of state-shared revenue “would be a death sentence for the city.”

Hanson says the revised ordinance will include a provision to reinstate the mandatory ban if a court rules it’s legal. He says the council hasn’t decided whether to go to court to seek such a ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

welfare

Court: DES in contempt for failure to appeal for benefits

The Arizona Court of Appeals issued the decision Tuesday and found that the Department of Economic Security failed to comply with a prior court order requiring it to file about 100 appeals for unemployment benefits, food stamps and cash welfare assistance by early March.