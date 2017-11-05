Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Architecture licenses aren’t on the agenda
Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said the governor’s office has never considered eliminating occupational licensing requirements for architects, despite a New Times cover story that delves deeply into the possibility that Ducey will do just that. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 3 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...