Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Chiropractors use opioid crisis to bolster request for Medicaid coverage (access required)

Chiropractors use opioid crisis to bolster request for Medicaid coverage (access required)

By: Rachel Leingang November 6, 2017 , 4:00 am

Arizona chiropractors will push for the state’s Medicaid program to cover chiropractic care in the next legislative session, the industry’s lobbyist said. And the extension of Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System coverage to chiropractors ties into efforts to combat the opioid crisis, the Arizona Association for Chiropractic claims.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Supporters of public schools called for increased funding on April 13 at the Arizona Capitol. (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

State ironing out performance pay program for public schools (access required)

High-performing schools got a temporary boost in state funding because of their standardized test scores, but the additional money has proven to be incredibly short-lived for some schools under Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature performance pay plan.