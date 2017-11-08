Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Ugenti-Rita says Don Shooter harassed her (access required)

Ugenti-Rita says Don Shooter harassed her (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 8, 2017 , 4:59 pm

Ugenti-Rita claimed that Shooter is one of the lawmakers who has sexually harassed her since she was elected to the House in 2011. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 8 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Local education agencies are not amused (access required)

School districts and charter schools are still looking for answers in the wake of reports that the Dept of Education misallocated millions in federal funding ...