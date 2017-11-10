Quantcast
Mesnard sidelines Shooter in approps (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 10, 2017 , 4:30 pm

Following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Shooter, Mesnard has suspended him from his duties as chairman of House appro. Shooter has not been removed from the committee. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find ...

