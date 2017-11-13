Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Arizona prisons boss to appeal order over inmate health care
Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan is appealing a judge's order that said he and another prison official could be held in civil contempt of court and the state could face fines for repeatedly falling short in improving health care for inmates.
