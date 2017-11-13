Quantcast
Arizona prisons boss to appeal order over inmate health care (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 13, 2017 , 1:34 pm

Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan is appealing a judge's order that said he and another prison official could be held in civil contempt of court and the state could face fines for repeatedly falling short in improving health care for inmates.

