Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The treasurer’s race is already getting interesting (access required)

The treasurer’s race is already getting interesting (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 13, 2017 , 4:22 pm

Forese’s lawyer told Yee to stop making false comments about the Corp Comm chairman, who she may run against in the GOP primary for state treasurer next year. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Reagan wants to hear the feedback on See the Money (access required)

The beta version of See the Money, Reagan’s upgraded campaign finance website, went online on Tuesday, and the secretary of state’s office is looking for ...