Martinez says Rios had affair with House staffer (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 15, 2017 , 4:34 pm

Martinez filed an ethics complaint against Rios on Tuesday, claiming that she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 15 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and ...

