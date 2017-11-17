Quantcast
Can you hear that sigh of relief from the ninth floor? (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 17, 2017 , 4:38 pm

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled today that a hospital assessment used to fund Medicaid expansion, and which effectively pays for the insurance of some 400,000 Arizonans, is not a tax and did not require the Legislature’s supermajority vote. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the November 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow ...

