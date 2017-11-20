Judge throws out complaint against Somerton pastor

SOMERTON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge in Yuma has thrown out a criminal complaint against a pastor who was accused of doing illegal renovations on his church building.

The Yuma Sun reports Judge Manuel Figueroa ruled this month in favor of a motion by Pastor Stephen Henry’s attorney, Ryan Hengl, to reject the complaint, finding that the suspension order issued by the city did not state reasons the city was requiring the work be halted.

Figueroa also found in favor of the defense’s argument Henry had been denied his right to appeal the order.

The city issued an order a year ago that Henry stop replacing lighting and wiring at his church, Iglesia Bautista de Somerton. The city also filed a complaint in Municipal Court alleging he had failed to get a building permit.