It’s bad, but it could have been so much worse
Former Rep. Jesus Rubalcava’s financial woes stemming from his Clean Elections violations didn’t end with the $17,459 he must repay (YS, 8/22). At its Thursday meeting, the Clean Elections Commission voted unanimously – commissioners Amy Chan and Steve Titla were absent – to find probable cause that Rubalcava violated a host of Clean Elections rules ...