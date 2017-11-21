Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It’s bad, but it could have been so much worse (access required)

It’s bad, but it could have been so much worse (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 21, 2017 , 4:50 pm

Former Rep. Jesus Rubalcava’s financial woes stemming from his Clean Elections violations didn’t end with the $17,459 he must repay (YS, 8/22). At its Thursday meeting, the Clean Elections Commission voted unanimously – commissioners Amy Chan and Steve Titla were absent – to find probable cause that Rubalcava violated a host of Clean Elections rules ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Mesnard sidelines Shooter in approps (access required)

Following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Shooter, Mesnard has suspended him from his duties as chairman of House appro. Shooter has not been removed ...