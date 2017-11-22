Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Everything depends on Yee (access required)

Everything depends on Yee (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 22, 2017 , 4:48 pm

Boyer said he will “absolutely run for the Senate” in LD20 if Yee enters the race for state treasurer. “If she moves early, I’ll leave early with her,” he told our reporter today. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Nov. 22 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The treasurer’s race is already getting interesting (access required)

Forese’s lawyer told Yee to stop making false comments about the Corp Comm chairman, who she may run against in the GOP primary for state ...