Home / Times Past / The Immigrant Priest (access required)

The Immigrant Priest (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff November 22, 2017 , 4:21 pm

The Territory of Arizona had been served first by Spanish and then by Mexican priests, but the revolutionary Mexican government expelled the Spaniards after 1822, and, following the Mexican War (with the United States) Mexican priests withdrew from the Arizona portion of their former diocese of Sonora. In the following decades, most missionary priests came from ...

