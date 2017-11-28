Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / azpolicywonk / New leader named for public interest law firm

New leader named for public interest law firm

By: The Associated Press November 28, 2017 , 11:44 am

Daniel Adelman

Daniel Adelman

A new executive director has been named to lead a nonprofit public interest law firm best known for suing the state and other government entities for failing to follow the law.

The Center for Law in the Public Interest on Monday named attorney Daniel Adelman as its new leader. The Arizona State University graduate has been an attorney since 1987 and is a partner of the personal injury law firm he founded, Adelman German.

He takes over early next year from longtime executive director Tim Hogan.

The Center is currently suing over Arizona’s failure to provide hundreds of millions of dollars a year to schools for capital costs like building repairs and textbooks. Other active lawsuits include one against the Environmental Protection Agency over clean air standards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

court decisions binders

Judge throws out complaint against Somerton pastor

A judge in Yuma has thrown out a criminal complaint against a pastor who was accused of doing illegal renovations on his church building.