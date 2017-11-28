Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Two Davids walk into an election… (access required)

Two Davids walk into an election… (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 28, 2017 , 4:26 pm

Strategists are skeptical of David Schapira’s calculus that, based on the results of the 2014 contest between Douglas and David Garcia, the superintendent’s race is much narrower than the registration and performance gap between the major parties would otherwise suggest. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Nov. 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Martinez says Rios had affair with House staffer (access required)

Martinez filed an ethics complaint against Rios on Tuesday, claiming that she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. To read more on this item plus ...