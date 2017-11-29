Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Lawmakers should reject Pew proposal for ‘dental therapists’
The Pew Foundation and its allies of convenience want the Legislature to green light “dental therapists.” They say this will improve dental health care for poor and rural Arizonans. Yet these dental therapists, empowered to do irreversible surgeries such as pulling teeth, will have minimal training – nothing at all like what dentists, pediatric dentists and oral surgeons receive before they see their first patient.