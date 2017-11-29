Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Focus / Nurses are playing a more prominent role in providing safe, quality care (access required)

Nurses are playing a more prominent role in providing safe, quality care (access required)

By: Guest Opinion November 29, 2017 , 5:15 pm

Nurses exist to help patients – that’s our top priority. So, when we look at the state of health care in 2017, it’s through the lens of whether it is getting easier or harder for patients to access the care they need. The answer is, it’s a mixed bag. Arizona nurses are playing a more prominent role in providing safe, quality care. But not all of the news is good; uncertainty swirls around health care policy in Arizona and nationally.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

doctors hospital health care

Rural hospitals continue to provide quality care, despite facing challenges (access required)

We must pay more to attract physicians and specialists who may otherwise prefer to work in the Phoenix or Tucson areas. Personnel expenses now account for 75 percent of our total operational costs, and we have been recruiting for another primary care physician to join our team for the past two years.