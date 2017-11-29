Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Nurses are playing a more prominent role in providing safe, quality care
Nurses exist to help patients – that’s our top priority. So, when we look at the state of health care in 2017, it’s through the lens of whether it is getting easier or harder for patients to access the care they need. The answer is, it’s a mixed bag. Arizona nurses are playing a more prominent role in providing safe, quality care. But not all of the news is good; uncertainty swirls around health care policy in Arizona and nationally.