Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Government - Misc / Arizona Treasurer DeWit to leave state office for NASA post

Arizona Treasurer DeWit to leave state office for NASA post

By: The Associated Press November 30, 2017 , 9:08 am

Jeff DeWit

Jeff DeWit

Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit plans to leave his statewide elective office to take a job in the administration of President Donald Trump.

A White House announcement says Trump intends to nominate DeWit to be chief financial officer of NASA. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate and DeWit will remain as treasurer until then.

DeWit served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Trump’s presidential campaign.

DeWit is a first-term Republican and state law requires that the replacement appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey be of the same party.

DeWit previously said he would not run for a second term as treasurer. Announced candidates for the Republican nomination for the office include state Sen. Kimberly Yee and Tom Forese, an Arizona Corporation Commission member.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

court decisions binders

Judge throws out complaint against Somerton pastor

A judge in Yuma has thrown out a criminal complaint against a pastor who was accused of doing illegal renovations on his church building.