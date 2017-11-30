Quantcast
Submit your applications to the ninth floor (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report November 30, 2017

Trump’s nomination of DeWit to be chief financial officer at NASA leaves Ducey with a big appointment to make, and several railbirds predicted that he will go with a placeholder who won’t run for a full term next year. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Nov. 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow ...

