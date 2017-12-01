New audit collection revenue numbers from the Dept of Revenue are in, and they’re not pretty. According to JLBC, corporate audit collections declined from $33.7 million in FY16 to just $6.1 million in FY17, an 82-percent drop. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...