Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Corporate audit revenue on the decline (access required)

Corporate audit revenue on the decline (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 1, 2017 , 4:12 pm

New audit collection revenue numbers from the Dept of Revenue are in, and they’re not pretty. According to JLBC, corporate audit collections declined from $33.7 million in FY16 to just $6.1 million in FY17, an 82-percent drop. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription ...

