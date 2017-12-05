Arizona Supreme Court punishes former lawmaker for misconduct as justice of the peace

The Arizona Supreme Court has rebuked a Pima County justice of the peace for misconduct.

The court’s announcement Tuesday says it censured Justice of the Peace Paula Aboud, who served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2012, because she took a copy of an assessment and answer key from her judicial orientation mentor while he was out of the room.

The assessment was to be administered the next day and Aboud has said she took the assessment to play a prank on the mentor.

A Commission on Judicial Conduct hearing officer recommended the censure, saying Aboud’s conduct was a one-time incident but was “too offensive to ignore or to resolve informally.”

Along with censuring Aboud, the Supreme Court ordered her to undergo additional judicial ethics training and to reimburse the commission for its costs in her case.