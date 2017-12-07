Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
AG: Legislature has few limits to define ABOR’s powers
With few limitations, the Legislature’s ability to define the powers and duties of the Bd of Regents is unrestricted, Brnovich concluded today. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 7 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...