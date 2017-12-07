ACLU sues over Arizona law targeting anti-Israel boycotts

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Arizona law prohibiting state contractors from supporting boycotts against Israel.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Thursday for a Sedona attorney who provides legal advice to Coconino County inmates. It says Mikkel Jordahl must sign a statement promising his firm will not boycott Israel in order to have his contract with the county renewed.

The lawsuit says Jordahl boycotts businesses that support Israel’s treatment of Palestine and the Arizona law, enacted in March 2016, violates his free speech rights.

The ACLU is already challenging a similar law in Kansas.

The Arizona attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit comes a day after President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.