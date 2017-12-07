Quantcast
Health insurance tax needs congressional action soon

By: Guest Opinion December 7, 2017 , 6:19 pm

Congress is hard at work on tax reform and health care, but more attention must be paid to the harmful health insurance tax, known as the HIT. Unless Congress takes action before December 31, this expensive federal “sales tax” on health plans will soon raise premiums for small businesses and hard-working families across Arizona.

My independent and local pharmacy has five employees, meaning the HIT will add an estimated $2,500 to our health care costs next year. This will affect my ability to hire more employees or give raises. The majority of my customers will also be affected, with premiums rising by hundreds of dollars for seniors on Medicare Advantage and middle-income families.

Thankfully, U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is leading efforts to lower premiums by advocating a delay of the health insurance tax. Now is the time for Congress to join Congresswoman Sinema in supporting legislation to head-off this job-killing tax before it takes effect.

— J. Randle House is owner/founder of Métier Pharmacy, Arcadia.

___________________________________________________________

The views expressed in guest commentaries are those of the author and are not the views of the Arizona Capitol Times.

