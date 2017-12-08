Quantcast
Trent Franks announces he is resigning immediately after wife is admitted to hospital

By: The Associated Press December 8, 2017 , 12:02 pm

Arizona Rep. Trent Franks announced today he is resigning immediately after wife is admitted to hospital.

Franks said in a written statement his wife became ill Friday and he decided the best thing for his family would be for his resignation to become effective immediately.

The statement provided no other details on the condition of his wife.

The immediate resignation changes the timing of a special election to replace him.

Franks had told Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday his resignation from the 8th Congressional District seat would be effective at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31.

Ducey said earlier today he will wait until the resignation takes effect at the end of January before setting dates for a special election on a midterm replacement.

Franks has announced his intention to resign after revealing he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

Because the vacancy is occurring more than six months before the next general election, Arizona law requires the governor to schedule a special primary election and a special general election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

