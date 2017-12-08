Trent Franks announces he is resigning immediately after wife is admitted to hospital

Arizona Rep. Trent Franks announced today he is resigning immediately after wife is admitted to hospital.

Franks said in a written statement his wife became ill Friday and he decided the best thing for his family would be for his resignation to become effective immediately.

The statement provided no other details on the condition of his wife.

In a new development, a former aide to Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.

The former staffer said the congressman asked at least four times if she’d be willing to act as a surrogate in exchange for money. Franks, in his statement announcing his resignation, said he and his wife have struggled with infertility.

The Associated Press verified the identity of the staffer, who asked that her name be withheld out of concern for her privacy, and confirmed that she worked in Franks’ office.

The immediate resignation changes the timing of a special election to replace him.

Franks had told Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday his resignation from the 8th Congressional District seat would be effective at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31.

Ducey said earlier today he will wait until the resignation takes effect at the end of January before setting dates for a special election on a midterm replacement.

Franks has announced his intention to resign after revealing he discussed surrogacy with two female staffers.

Because the vacancy is occurring more than six months before the next general election, Arizona law requires the governor to schedule a special primary election and a special general election.