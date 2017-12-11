Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The Legislature may have some empty seats in January (access required)

The Legislature may have some empty seats in January (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 11, 2017 , 5:05 pm

The biggest question swirling around the CD8 special election may not be who will run, but whether lawmakers will have to resign their seats to do so. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 11 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Submit your applications to the ninth floor (access required)

Trump’s nomination of DeWit to be chief financial officer at NASA leaves Ducey with a big appointment to make, and several railbirds predicted that he ...