Arizona Supreme Court to consider taxation of leased solar panels

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower courts’ rulings that the state cannot require companies leasing rooftop solar systems to homeowners to pay property tax for the systems.

The state Court of Appeals last May upheld a trial judge’s ruling that state Department of Revenue was wrong when it determined in 2013 the leased rooftop solar systems should be subject to property tax as electricity generating systems.

Leasing companies SolarCity Corp. and SunRun Inc. sued the department, and a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled in their favor.

The high court’s order Monday says the justices will hear oral arguments on the case.