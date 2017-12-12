Quantcast
ASU moving its Thunderbird School of Global Management

By: The Associated Press December 12, 2017 , 4:39 pm

Arizona State University officials say they’re moving the Thunderbird School of Global Management from its historic Glendale campus to a new facility on ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus.

The move announced Tuesday comes three years after ASU absorbed the once-private school as it struggled financially.

ASU plans to construct a new building of about 90,000 square feet (8,400-square meters) to house the Thunderbird school and expects it to be completed by 2021. The school will move into interim space by January 2019.

The existing campus has been on a former military pilot training base in Glendale, a city just north of Phoenix.

The that will be redeveloped in cooperation with the city of Glendale.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

