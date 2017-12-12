Quantcast
What a difference a few days can make (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 12, 2017 , 5:12 pm

At Mesnard and Yarbrough’s request, Legislative Council today weighed in on when lawmakers’ terms expire, and the conclusion is that legislators who run in the CD8 special election won’t have to resign. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

