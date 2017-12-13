Business leaders plan push to increase education sales tax

A group of business leaders is pushing for a measure to go on the 2020 ballot to increase the sales tax that supports Arizona public K-12 schools and universities.

The Arizona Republic reports the group announced the effort on Tuesday that aims to replace and expand a current voter-approved sales tax set to expire in mid-2021.

The current o.6 cent tax pumps about $600 million into schools each year. The proposed 1.5 cent sales tax is estimated to put about $900 million more into education.

The group’s referendum draft indicates most of the new funding would be directed for increasing teacher pay, making kindergarten a full-day grade and improving school infrastructure.

The group says they intend to gather signatures to put it on the ballot if lawmakers fail to act.