Autism Center for Excellence, Touchstone Health Services

Autism Center for Excellence, Touchstone Health Services

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff December 18, 2017 , 12:54 pm

Early this year, Mercy Maricopa and Mercy Care Plan picked two providers to serve as centers of excellence in the area of autism spectrum disorder. One of them is Touchtone Health Services, a Phoenix based nonprofit that has been serving Arizona’s children and families since 1968. First known as Arizona Boys Community, Touchstone Health Services has been expanding its array of integrated services to now include home, office and community-based behavioral health programs. Such centers treat the whole person, part of a larger shift to a more holistic care that’s being embraced in the Valley. In launching the centers, Tad Gary, Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care’s chief operating officer, said the goal is to ensure that children and adults with autism have the chance to use the two centers as behavioral and health providers.

