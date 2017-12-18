For Camrae McManaman, the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix was the second home that saved her life. Suicide had claimed her dad, and she later ended up in the hospital because of depression and starvation. “Because of the Clubs, I believe in my future,” she said in an account posted on the group’s website. A few years ago, Camrae was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix’s Youth of the Year! Stories like this are familiar to every child and family who have benefited from the organization, which provides after-school programs for children ages 5 to 18. Since opening its first two clubs in 1946, the group now operates 13 clubhouses and a full service dental clinic, reaching 27,000 of Arizona’s youths. Driving that success is a robust volunteer program, which places people from all walks of life in areas where their expertise and time are most needed. Camrae, who is completing her degree in exercise and wellness at ASU, said that amid the earlier turbulence in her life, staffers and volunteers at the clubs provided her with a safe place to grow up. “I actually became a staff member during my freshmen and sophomore years of college, and it was so rewarding,” she said.