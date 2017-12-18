Ask who’s a rising star at the state Capitol, and people will readily point you to Katie Prendergast, the government affairs representative of Arizona Public Service. Before joining APS, Prendergast served as deputy chief of staff of Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, and as deputy regional director of then-U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl. Previously, she was the director of scheduling in then-Gov. Jan Brewer’s office. Last June, she was a nominee in the Arizona Capitol Times Best of the Capitol awards in two categories – Best Lobbyist Under 40 and Best Political Rising Star. “Katie is a deep talent,” said Jessica Pacheco, APS vice president for state & local affairs. “She is well prepared, thoughtful, tempered in her approach, strategic and determined.”