Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / 2017 Leaders of the Year / Katie Prendergast

Katie Prendergast

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff December 18, 2017 , 1:15 pm

Katie Prendergast

Katie Prendergast

Ask who’s a rising star at the state Capitol, and people will readily point you to Katie Prendergast, the government affairs representative of Arizona Public Service. Before joining APS, Prendergast served as deputy chief of staff of Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, and as deputy regional director of then-U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl. Previously, she was the director of scheduling in then-Gov. Jan Brewer’s office. Last June, she was a nominee in the Arizona Capitol Times Best of the Capitol awards in two categories – Best Lobbyist Under 40 and Best Political Rising Star. “Katie is a deep talent,” said Jessica Pacheco, APS vice president for state & local affairs. “She is well prepared, thoughtful, tempered in her approach, strategic and determined.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Valley of the Sun United Way

Arizona is fortunate – it is home to some of the biggest, most organized and most effective nonprofit organizations. Among the best is the Valley ...