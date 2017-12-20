Quantcast
Gambling: It’s for the children (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 20, 2017 , 4:50 pm

Ducey suggested to KTAR’s Mac and Gaydos during an interview on Tuesday that Arizona could get more money for K-12 education by renegotiating the state’s gaming compact. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside ...

