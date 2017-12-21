State Sen. Debbie Lesko seeking US House seat

A second state senator has formally announced a run for the U.S. House seat left vacant when Republican Rep. Trent Franks resigned.

Sen. Debbie Lesko had been mulling a run and announced late Wednesday that she would be a candidate. The Republican told the Arizona Republic she would also resign from the Senate.

Former state Sen. Steve Montenegro has already resigned to focus on running in the Feb. 28 special election Republican primary to replace Franks. Other Republicans who have formally announced include former Corporation Commissioner Bob Stump and former state Rep. Phil Lovas, who ran President Donald Trump’s Arizona campaign committee last year.

Several other GOP politicians are considering jumping in. Three Democrats have filed for the seat in the heavily Republican district in the suburbs west of Phoenix.