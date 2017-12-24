Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Come on in, the water district’s fine (access required)

Come on in, the water district’s fine (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 24, 2017 , 8:40 pm

he auditor general gave the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, the overseers of the Central Arizona Project canal system, a mostly clean special audit, likely to the chagrin of CAP’s detractors in state politics. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 22 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

What a difference a few days can make (access required)

At Mesnard and Yarbrough’s request, Legislative Council today weighed in on when lawmakers’ terms expire, and the conclusion is that legislators who run in the ...