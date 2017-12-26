Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Looks like we’ve got ourselves a race for speaker (access required)

Looks like we’ve got ourselves a race for speaker (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 26, 2017 , 3:59 pm

J Allen told our reporter that he’ll run for speaker after next year’s election. Mitchell has already declared his intention to run for speaker, and Allen doesn’t expect it to necessarily be a two-way race. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

2020 vision for Prop. 301 renewal (access required)

The debate over whether to put Prop 301 renewal on the ballot in 2018 or 2020 appears to be over, at least as far as ...