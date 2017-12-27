Quantcast
Don't expect a resolution by State of the State (access required)

Don’t expect a resolution by State of the State (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 27, 2017

While Mesnard said he’s fairly confident that attorney Craig Morgan will finish interviewing witnesses as part of the sexual harassment investigation before January 8, when the 2018 session begins, it’s unlikely the investigation will reach its conclusion before then. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...

