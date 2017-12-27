Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House inquiry into sexual harassment unlikely to wrap up before 2018 session starts (access required)

House inquiry into sexual harassment unlikely to wrap up before 2018 session starts (access required)

By: Ben Giles and Paulina Pineda December 27, 2017 , 4:25 pm

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said Wednesday that an attorney hired by the House to investigate multiple accusations of harassment made against Rep. Don Shooter, as well as accusations Shooter lobbed at one of his accusers, Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, is nearly finished interviewing witnesses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Deposit Photos/Tasha Tuvango)

Male House GOP members join women in seeking Ugenti-Rita’s suspension from leadership

Eight male GOP state representatives have joined four of their female colleagues in calling for Reps. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Rebecca Rios to be removed from their leadership roles during an investigation of their alleged inappropriate relationships with Capitol staffers.