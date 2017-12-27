Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
House inquiry into sexual harassment unlikely to wrap up before 2018 session starts
House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said Wednesday that an attorney hired by the House to investigate multiple accusations of harassment made against Rep. Don Shooter, as well as accusations Shooter lobbed at one of his accusers, Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, is nearly finished interviewing witnesses.