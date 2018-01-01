Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Home news / LD13 picks three for Montenegro’s seat (access required)

LD13 picks three for Montenegro’s seat (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 1, 2018 , 4:55 pm

GOP precinct committeemen in LD13 nominated Sine Kerr, Joanne Osborne and Royce Jenkins to replace Montenegro in the Senate on Thursday night. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 29 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

No answers for a question no one asked (access required)

The AG’s office has been doing research to determine whether sitting lawmakers will have to resign for the CD8 special election, but is not working ...