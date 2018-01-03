Arizona Capitol Times to launch podcast on statewide politics

Don’t just read the Arizona Capitol Times.

On Jan. 8, start listening.

We’re bringing you The Breakdown, a weekly podcast on the latest news from the Arizona political scene.

Reporter Katie Campbell will be your host, and each installment will feature in-depth analysis from Rachel Leingang on the governor’s beat, Senate reporter Ben Giles and House reporter Paulina Pineda.

Interested in sponsoring The Breakdown? Call Lisa Simpson at 602-889-7131 or email her at lsimpson@azcapitoltimes.com.

Listen to our promo below: